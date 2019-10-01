Find the right boot for you this fall season

ST. LOUIS – Fall shoes and boots are finally here! So many shoes and boots and not enough fall to wear them all! From kitten, stacked, spike, and wedge heels, to leather, embellished, thigh-high, ankle boots and more, Christine Poehling, marketing director of St. Clair Square, discusses the plethora of styles you might consider filling your closet with.

