× Fly for ar low as $49 this winter in Southwest’s 3-day sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Southwest is offering one-way flights for as low as $49 during a three-day sale. There are over 80 winter destinations from St. Louis to choose from. Flights must be booked by October 4, 2019.

This is a winter travel sale. Warm weather destinations like Cancun, Mexico, San Jose, California, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida are being offered. You can even book a flight to Havana, Cuba. But, you can also go skiing in Denver, Colorado or experience the holidays in New York City.

Low fare flights in the continental United States will be offered from November 13, 2019 to February 12, 2020. International travel is possible with this deal, but some restrictions apply. Go to Southwest.com for details.