Gov. Parson plan to use state police to assist St. Louis cops fight crime takes effect

ST. LOUIS – Governor Mike Parsons’ new crime-fighting plan goes into effect Tuesday, October 1. The state is sending in 25 state troopers to assist local police.

The new personnel includes state troopers, who are joining city, state, and federal agencies on the ground in the St. Louis region. Police chiefs will decide how the extra manpower will be used and where they will be.

The goal is to free up an undermanned St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and take violent criminals off the street.

Parson said police, prosecutors, and judges have to do their job or the state is wasting money. He’s hopeful they can reduce violent crime but said the fact not a lot of people want to go into law enforcement anymore because they are not respected and people are more violent.