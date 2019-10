Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The official death tolls is 56 a month after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas. More than 600 people are still missing.

Dorian caused at least $7.5 billion dollars in damage with most buildings in shambles. Residents in the northern Bahamas are trying to recover and need help.

Providing Aid to families in the Bahamas

12 Millstone Campus Drive

St. Louis, MO 63146

Thursday, October 3rd

from 6pm to 8pm

www.jcrcstl.org