Local farm fears they won't have pumpkins this fall due to heavy rains this year

ST. LOUIS – Many people are waiting for it to feel like fall before getting their pumpkins.

Meanwhile, one local farm has some concerns about its crop. Thies Farm in Maryland Heights says it is not the heat but the summer flooding that has impacted its pumpkins this year.

They say they don’t have much of a crop because the field along highway 141 was underwater for weeks which impacted their growth.

FOX 2 checked with another area farm which says its crop is fine because its fields were spared from the flooding.