Medical professionals gathering to discuss research and prevention of infectious diseases

ST. LOUIS – Infectious diseases can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, and make countless numbers of Americans sick.

Some infectious diseases can be passed from person to person while others are transmitted by insects or other animals.

You may also get them by consuming contaminated food or water, or by being exposed to organisms in the environment.

Top doctors from around the country are meeting this week to talk about advances in research and improving patient care.

Dr. Kristina Bryant, an epidemiologist at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss “ID Week” and its importance for doctors and infectious disease specialists.