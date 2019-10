Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - Emergency personnel responed to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Arnold.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. at Arnold Tenbrook Rd and Diane Drive

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over where at least two medics were called to the scene.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.