More law enforcement resources arrive in ST. Louis, as neighborhoods host National Night Out block parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On the same day more law enforcement arrived in St. Louis, neighborhoods across the city came together for National Night Out, an annual community-building effort to promote partnerships among police and the communities they serve.

More than 75 block parties were held across St. Louis on Tuesday (Oct. 1). Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Lyda Krewson made stops with the Operation Polar Cops ice cream truck at events near downtown, in north St. Louis, and near Forest Park.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently proposed a new plan to fight crime. Tuesday, he sent state police to assist local police. Troopers will be out on area interstates and assisting ATF, U.S. Marshals, and the U.S. Attorney's office.

Residents in the Bevo neighborhood of south St. Louis are considering a one percent sales tax incentive that would go towards safety and security initiatives like trash pick-up, beautification, and lighting to help improve Bevo's image and attract more visitors.

National Night Out in St. Louis is held the first Tuesday in October. Next year's event will take place on October 6.