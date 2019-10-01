See the historic film ‘Making Coco inside’ FOX Sports Midwest Live!

ST. LOUIS - Grant Fuhr was the first black superstar in hockey.  He is a former St. Louis Blues hockey goalie who still holds the record for the most games played in a single season with the Blues.

Fuhr has won 403 regular-season NHL games and is a member of the 2003 class of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Grant Fuhr and his former teammates provide a never-before-seen look into his NHL Hall of Fame career through his years on the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and other professional & junior teams in the documentary Making Coco.

 

St. Louis Premiere Screening of Making Coco
The Grant Fuhr Story
Ballpark Village
601 Clark Ave. St. Louis
Today, October 1st
Doors: 6:00pm | Movie 7:00 pm

