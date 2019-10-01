See the historic film ‘Making Coco inside’ FOX Sports Midwest Live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Grant Fuhr was the first black superstar in hockey. He is a former St. Louis Blues hockey goalie who still holds the record for the most games played in a single season with the Blues.

Fuhr has won 403 regular-season NHL games and is a member of the 2003 class of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Grant Fuhr and his former teammates provide a never-before-seen look into his NHL Hall of Fame career through his years on the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and other professional & junior teams in the documentary Making Coco.

St. Louis Premiere Screening of Making Coco

The Grant Fuhr Story

Ballpark Village

601 Clark Ave. St. Louis

Today, October 1st

Doors: 6:00pm | Movie 7:00 pm

Blues fans are invited to an early premiere of Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story on Oct. 1 at Ballpark Village! The night will also feature a Q&A with Fuhr and Kelly Chase, moderated by Darren Pang. Use promo code "Fuhr" to receive an exclusive discount: https://t.co/GZI02LbaYJ pic.twitter.com/VidzhTqgYw — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) September 25, 2019