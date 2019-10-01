St. Charles County’s top prosecutor under investigation

Posted 5:26 pm, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, October 1, 2019

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

The investigation was spurred by a request from Missouri’s Attorney General and involves the reported harassment of Judge Erin Burlison on two occasions.

One incident involves a police report obtained by Fox 2 from January 17. The report documents a call to police by Judge Burlison in which she was afraid of someone knocking loudly on her door.  The report does not name a suspect.

Another police report is still being written by police in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Judge Burlison has not commented after questions to her attorney.

Lohmar responded to the allegations, saying: "I’ve been made aware of the allegations, I am fully cooperating, and I expect this to be resolved in the near future.”

