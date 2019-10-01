St. Charles father accused of beating son after being caught using heroin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles man is accused of beating his young son after the boy saw him using heroin.

A photo taken by the boy's mom is at the center of the case.

Brian Jubb, 31, has been jailed on one count of abuse of a child. His bond was reduced on Tuesday from $10,000 to $3,000.

Neighbors recalled seeing St. Charles police take Jubb away from his apartment near highways 370 and 94 in the past week but had no idea why.

“I just saw a lot of police and stuff. I didn’t know exactly what was going on,” said neighbor Rob Mayfield.

A newly filed court document said the boy’s grandmother showed police a photo taken by the boy’s mom on September 21 of a large, red spot extending from his lower right side to his upper right leg, with multiple rising welts.

Jubb allegedly struck the boy after the child saw him injecting heroin and then told his mother. Afterward, the mother took her son to stay with a friend.

The document said Jubb told police he spanked his son after the mother coached the boy to repeatedly say “daddy, you use needles.”

“He’s a neighbor. His little kid is always playing with the other neighbor’s kid. Like I said and the other neighbor said, he’s mostly quiet all the time. Man, to beat your kid because he told on you because of your drug problem; man, he needs help,” Mayfield said.

Jubb faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.