St. Louis woman who detailed dumping of body in diary enters plea

October 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman who detailed dumping a body along a highway in her diary has entered a guilty plea in the case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Joni Janis admitted Monday to abandoning the corpse of 26-year-old Kierstin Whitcher, of Waterloo, Illinois. She died in 2017 of a complication of diabetes called ketoacidosis.

Police found Janis’ diary during a search. In it, Janis recalls that a male tenant of an apartment in her home left behind the woman, saying she was in a coma.

Janis explained that when she realized the woman was dead, she made the decision to move the body into a car, which was left alongside the highway with the woman inside.

Her husband, Timothy Janis, was sentenced previously to two years in prison.
