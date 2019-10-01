Student brings gun to Missouri middle school; no one hurt

BELTON, Mo. – Authorities say a 14-year-old brought a gun to a Kansas City area middle school and hid it in the gym area before it was recovered.

The Kansas City Star reports that no one was injured in Monday’s incident at Belton Middle School.

Belton police Lt. Dan Davis says the gun was found after school resource officers were notified that the student had brought it to school. The teen has been referred to juvenile authorities.

An investigation is underway.

