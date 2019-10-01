× Suspect charged with fatal shooting of North City woman

ST. LOUIS – 25-year-old Nicholas St. James Chatman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Deariah Jones. St. Louis police say Chatman enter a residence in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road on September 23rd around 8:30 p.m., where he found Robin McCoy and Deariah Jones in bed together.

He then raised and fired his.40 caliber handgun several times striking McCoy in the shoulder and killing Jone who was hit in the chest.

Chatman has been charged with murder 1st degree, armed criminal action, assault 1st degree or attempted serious physical injury or special victim, and burglary 1st degree.

It’s not known if a bond has been set for Chatman.