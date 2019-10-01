Thousands gather in Forest Park for annual Light the Night celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis joins in with over 1 million people across the U.S. and Canada walking to end cancer with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This vibrant and fun-filled event is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's funding of research to find blood cancer cures.

Families and participants fill Forest Park to show their love and dedication to fighting cancer through education, fun and a beautiful light display.

Every September, thousands gather in Forest Park at twilight. Participants walk along a one-mile route carrying illuminated lanterns (white for survivors, red for supporters, gold in memory of a loved one) in our quest to help raise money for research and patient services. All of the money raised stays local.