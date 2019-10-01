What you need to know before the Blues home opener rally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Head downtown to be a part of the huge pregame show, rally, and viewing parties! Fans are invited to welcome players as they arrive on the Blue Carpet, with live music beginning at 3pm on 14th Street!

Here is the timeline:

3pm – the FREE pre-game rally starts with music, prizes, Louie and Blue Crew, food and beverages

3:45pm – Blues players arrive and will walk the Blue Carpet into Enterprise Center. Someone will have the Stanley Cup!

5pm – Doors open for ticketed fans for a banner pre-game ceremony

7:00pm – Outside Viewing Party begins on a large screen. This is FREE to the public.

Limited space is available on 14th Street, so another great place is: