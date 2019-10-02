11-year-old reported missing in south St. Louis

Posted 11:34 am, October 2, 2019, by

Mia Conaway

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, Mia Conaway was last seen on September 28 around 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Alabama Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police described Conaway as a Caucasian girl, standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Conaway’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s juvenile division at 314-444-5327 or your nearest local law enforcement agency.

Please see the attached flyer/photo relative to a serious missing juvenile.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.