Autism Cares Act will now provide $1.8 billion in funding for programs

WASHINGTON, DC – The Autism Cares Act was signed into law Monday by President Trump. It provides $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and Health Resources and Services Administration. The bill was sponsored by Representative Chris Smith and Representative Mike Doyle.

The CDC says that about 1 in 59 children has been identified with an autism spectrum disorder. It’s about 4 times more common among boys than girls.

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.