× Cardinals in Atlanta, Awaiting Start of NLDS vs Braves

The Cardinals held a workout in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. Their best of five game National League Division Series starts Thursday afternoon in Dixie.

Miles Mikolas will get the Game One start for the Cardinals.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow is with the Cardinals during the baseball playoffs and has the pre game one report.