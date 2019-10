Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We've had record-breaking heat this week but, believe it or not, autumn is here. And that means the beautiful colors of the fall will be arriving soon.

What is the outlook for fall color in the St. Louis area this year? And what’s the cause behind the change in color?

Mark Grueber and Danny Moncheski of the Missouri Department of Conservation visit Fox 2 News to discuss the reasons for the change in color and where you can get the best views of the fall foliage.