× Gear up for Stanley Cup Championship Banner raising with 20% off Blues merch

ST. LOUIS – The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will go head-to-head with previous Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals for historic opening night Wednesday.

For the first time in franchise history, the Blues will raise a Stanley Cup Championship banner at the Enterprise Center. Whether you have tickets for the game or not, FOCO is offering 20% off any St. Louis Blues championship product with the use of the promo code: BANNER20.

Each player has their own champion bobblehead holding a mini replica of the Stanley Cup including the mascot “Louie” as well as championship scarves, Christmas ornaments, and bags.

All championship gear is available here: