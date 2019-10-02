Gear up for Stanley Cup Championship Banner raising with 20% off Blues merch

ST. LOUIS – The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will go head-to-head with previous Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals for historic opening night  Wednesday.

For the first time in franchise history, the Blues will raise a Stanley Cup Championship banner at the Enterprise Center. Whether you have tickets for the game or not,  FOCO is offering 20% off any St. Louis Blues championship product with the use of the promo code: BANNER20. 

Each player has their own champion bobblehead holding a mini replica of the Stanley Cup including the mascot “Louie” as well as championship scarves, Christmas ornaments, and bags.

All championship gear is available here:

  • The standard bobbleheads are approximately 8″ tall and the mini bobbleheads are 3.5″ tall
  • The Set of 14 includes all 9 regular sized players, the mascot, the MVP and the Mini Set of 3 bobbleheads.
  • Bobbleheads are high quality and produced by FOCO

