Live video: The Blue Carpet welcomes the Stanley Cup Champs to the Enterprise Center

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will take on previous Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals for historic opening night at the Enterprise Center Wednesday.

The Blues swept the season series with the Capitals in 2018-19, going 2-0 and outscoring Washington 9-3.

Fans with tickets can enter Enterprise Center at 5:00 p.m. and should be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for the Stanley Cup championship banner ceremony.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early due to road construction projects, including the closure of both 14th Street exits from Highway 64/40 and one southbound lane on 16th Street.