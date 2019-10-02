Magseed technology helping breast cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is a great time to remind women to undergo a mammogram to screen for breast cancer. While most mammogram test results are clear, for those women who do have cancer, there are new technologies to improve treatment called Magseed.

Dr. Jennifer Hawasli a Mercy Clinic Breast Surgeon discusses some advances of the new technology used to mark the location of a tumor prior to its removal.

