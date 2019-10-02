MLB announces postseason game schedule

Posted 7:42 pm, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10PM, October 2, 2019

WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner
Friday, Oct. 4: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)<

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota
Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m. (MLB)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)<

National League
L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington
Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington (Corbin 14-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)<

Atlanta vs. St. Louis
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 5:02 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)<

National League
Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
x-Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)

All Times EDT
x-if necessary

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.