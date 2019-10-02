× MLS St. Louis club owners want suggestions for team name

ST. LOUIS – The ownership group behind the newly-awarded St. Louis MLS franchise want your help in naming the team!

St. Louis will have the 28th team in the league. There are plans for a new stadium to be built north of Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis club will be the first female majority-owned club in MLS history and one of the first such franchises in all of American sports.

Carolyn Kindle-Betz is the head of the #MLS4TheLou ownership group, with businessmen Andy Taylor and Jim Kavanaugh joining the group.

The St. Louis club will launch play in the 2020 season.

You can share your name, colors, and badge suggestions at MLS4TheLou.com.