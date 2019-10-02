× MoDOT to close several downtown ramps next week for overlay work

ST. LOUIS – Beginning next week, several on- and off-ramps to Interstate 64 will be closed during the day as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation perform overlay work.

Each ramp is closed from about 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the day it is scheduled. Work may adjust due to inclement weather or the Cardinals’ playoff schedule.

The current ramp closure schedule is:

• Tuesday, October 8, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-64 to 14th Street. The ramp to Pine will also close for safety.

• Wednesday, October 9, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-64 to 11th Street.

• Thursday, October 10, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-64 to 6th Street and the ramp from Broadway to westbound I-64.

• Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, the ramp from 10th Street to westbound I-64.