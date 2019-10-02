Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Money Saver – Shop discounted Rachael Ray Cookware

Posted 7:32 am, October 2, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – A hot deal brewing to get you cooking in the kitchen and save some dough.

Check out this selection of Rachael Ray kitchenware and gadgets, marked down at least 65-percent off at Macy’s online.

Then you’ll add a coupon code to get an additional 20-percent off. You’ll find discounts on more than 100 items, including skillet sets, bakeware, bowls, and utensils.

Shipping is free when you spend $75 dollars, otherwise, add $9.95 or look for in-store pickup.

Coupon Code: DEALS

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.