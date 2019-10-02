× Skimmers found at Hazelwood gas station

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department along with the FBI are investigating skimmers being placed on gas pumps at a Mobil on the Run gas station.

According to police 5 skimmers were found on pumps at the Mobil on the Run gas station located at 6025 Howdershell Road Wednesday. Police were alerted by management at the station that they believed skimming devices had been placed on their fuel pumps.

If you believe that you have been a victim of fraud at this station, you’re urged to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.