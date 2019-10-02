St. Andrews Cinema closes for repairs following overnight fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A fire at a popular movie theater in St. Charles will leave many people looking for a new place to see their next flick.

The St. Andrews Cinema was deemed uninhabitable by St. Charles County after a fire broke out in the concession area around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters suspect the cause of the fire may be electrical in nature. The fire and sudden closure of the moviehouse came as a shock to customers who love the bargain theater.

No one was injured in the fire. There's been no word if or when repairs will be made but the theater marquee says they’ll be back soon.