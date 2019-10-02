× ‘The Next Season’ Laila’s inspiring recovery being turned into a documentary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new documentary is being produced to tell the story of Laila Anderson’s battle against her rare blood disease. The film goes deeper into Laila’s breakthrough treatment and inspiring recovery. Viewers will learn how her courage became linked to the St. Louis Blues’ historic Stanley Cup victory.

The Blues are starting a new season, and so is Laila. The film captures what happens next in her story.

Monday the Blues players got their Stanley Cup Championship rings and today their biggest fan got a piece of history too.

Superfan Laila Anderson got another surprise from the St. Louis Blues when Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko presented Laila with a championship ring, and tears started flowing.

Laila has been battling a rare and life-threatening auto-immune disease and her condition started improving about the same time the Blues started winning. Her fight caught the attention of the team. She was with the team when they won the cup in Game 7 in Boston and celebrated with the team under the Arch as the city honored the team with a victory parade.

Learn more: LailaFilm.com