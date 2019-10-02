Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Tim’s Travels: Kaldi`s Coffee Roasting Company celebrates 25 years !

Posted 7:03 am, October 2, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -   This October marks the 25th  anniversary of Kaldi`s Coffee Roasting Co. and they are celebrating in a huge way.

The local specialty coffee company has launched a special 25th anniversary Blend, and have set a goal to raise $25,000 for the Missouri Baptist Medical Center`s stroke program. $1 for every bag sold will go to the cause.

Tim Ezell got a behind-the-scenes look at Kaldi`s Coffee Company with their lead roasters Bud and learned how to pour the perfect cup.

For more information visit: www.kaldiscoffee.com

