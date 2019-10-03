A ‘Red October’ means plenty of green for St. Louis economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals baseball means big business for St. Louis. The team has not made it to the post-season since 2015 and economic experts are expecting a major boost for businesses thanks to national coverage and eager fans.

Owners of Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint are excited to celebrate their first Cardinals post-season since opening their doors in 2017. The bar was named after game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

As its name suggests, Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint caters to the baseball crowd before and after home games and weekends with live country music. Owner Ryan Binkley said business has been good this season.

"Attendance was really high this year at Busch, so that all kind of seeps out around the community," said Binkley. "It's been great for us."

It is estimated the 2019 regular season attendance reached nearly 3.5 million and brought in $345 million for the region.

Jim Costello, General Manager at Caleco's Bar & Grill, said the family-friendly restaurant offers quality, affordable meals before a ballgame. The restaurant thrives on the convention and baseball business.

"The servers fight over the shifts, the bartenders fight over the shifts," said Costello.

If each playoff game draws in 45,500 fans, the region can expect to generate $6.3 million, according to the St. Louis Regional Chamber. There is potential for $12.6 million during the National League Division Series.

The Cardinals play one more game in Atlanta on Friday, October 4. The team will take the field at Busch Stadium Sunday, October 6.