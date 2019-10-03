Alzheimer’s Association offering Aging Friendly workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Often times we turn to our faith during times of struggle. The Alzheimer's Association encourages those same actions when someone is diagnosed with dementia.

Reverend Regina Lowe, Director of Community Programs along with Pat Brown the Faith Ambassador with the Alzheimer's Association discuss Aging Friendly Congregations Workshops and what faith communities can offer those with Alzheimer's and their families.

Aging Friendly Congregations Workshops

First Baptist Church of Arnold & Centennial Christian Church

Saturday, October 19 | Saturday, November 16

9 AM - 2 PM

800.272.3900