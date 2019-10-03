As playoffs begin, BBB cautions Cardinals fans about ticket scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The competition on the diamond is tough in the MLB Postseason and so is the competition for tickets.

If you want to be at Busch Stadium Sunday for Game 3 of the National League Division Series, you need to be careful about where you buy your tickets.

The Better Business Bureau says you need to careful when buying tickets from someone on the street. And if you opt to purchase tickets through an online auction site, choose a seller with a history of satisfied customers.

Ticket buyers should also be wary of sellers who try to lure buyers from a legitimate site to another site for a private transaction.

“The best way to avoid any type of fraud is to buy directly from the team or from an approved reseller; in this case, Stub Hub,” said Don O’Brien, an investigator with the BBB.

The BBB recommends paying with a credit card in case you need to challenge the purchase later.