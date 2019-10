× Braves, Cardinals set rosters for NL Division Series

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves will have three players picked up cheaply during the season on the NL Division Series roster, while the St. Louis Cardinals are going with five rookies on their 25-man squad.

Outfielder Billy Hamilton, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and catcher Francisco Cervelli made the roster announced by the Braves ahead of Game 1 Thursday in the best-of-five series. Atlanta had previously announced it would carry 11 pitchers and 14 position players, leaving 10-game winner Julio Teheran and rookie slugger Austin Riley off the squad.

When the Braves were struck by a rash of injuries, Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals, while Hechavarria and Cervelli were signed after being released by the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively. They contributed in Atlanta’s push for a second straight NL East title.

The following is the Cardinals 25-man active roster:

PITCHERS (12): 60 – John Brebbia-RHP, 61 – Genésis Cabrera-LHP, 22 – Jack Flaherty-RHP, 66 – Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, 43 – Dakota Hudson- RHP, 56 – Ryan Helsley-RHP, 18 – Carlos Martínez- RHP, 39 – Miles Mikolas-RHP , 21 – Andrew Miller-LHP, 62 – Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP, 50 – Adam Wainwright- RHP; 30 – Tyler Webb- LHP

CATCHERS (2): 4 -Yadier Molina, 32 – Matt Wieters;

INFIELDERS (6): 13 – Matt Carpenter, 12 – Paul DeJong, 19 – Tommy Edman, 46 – Paul Goldschmidt, 34 – Yario Muñoz, 16 – Kolten Wong;

OUTFIELDERS (5): 66 – Randy Arozarena, 46 – Harrison Bader, 25 – Dexter Fowler, 38 – José Martínez, 23 – Marcell Ozuna.