Blues National Anthem singer Charles Glenn to perform before Cards NLDS game 3 in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals are National League Central Division Champions for the first time since 2015. The team is now offering details about the National League Division Series in St. Louis including tickets, giveaways, and pep rally information. You can see the series in Atlanta at Ballpark Village, watch it on TBS, or listen to it on KMOX.

Retired St. Louis Blues National Anthem singer Charles Glenn will be performing before the crowd at the first home game back in St. Louis. He recently received a Stanley Cup Championship ring.

Game information:

NLDS Game 1

Thursday, October 3, 2019 — SunTrust Park (4:02 PM CT)

TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest

Radio: KMOX 1120 AM, WIJR 880 AM (Spanish)

NLDS Game 2

Friday, October 4, 2019 — SunTrust Park (3:37 PM CT)

TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest

Radio: KMOX 1120 AM, WIJR 880 AM (Spanish)

NLDS Game 3

Sunday, October 6, 2019 — Busch Stadium (3:10 PM CT)

TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest

Radio: KMOX 1120 AM, WIJR 880 AM (Spanish)

Gates: 12:40 PM

Official Cardinals Pregame Pep Rally:

12:00–2:00 PM on the Missouri Lottery Outdoor Stage/Busch II Infield at Ballpark Village

Music, entertainment and appearances by DJ Todd Thomas, Cardinals Organist Dwayne Hilton, Fredbird, Team Fredbird, and Cardinals Alumni with prize and ticket giveaways!

Red Rally Towel Giveaway: 40,000 fans entering with a ticket. Presented by Phillips 66.

Pregame Field Ceremonies:

Introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals & Atlanta Braves

Colors presented by Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard

National Anthem performed by Charles Glenn

Ceremonial First Pitches by Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog & Bruce Sutter

NLDS Game 4

Monday, October 7, 2019 — Busch Stadium (TBD)* (if necessary)

TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest

Radio: KMOX 1120 AM, WIJR 880 AM (Spanish)

Gates: 2½ hours before first pitch

Official Cardinals Pregame Pep Rally:

Starts 3 hours before first pitch on the Missouri Lottery Outdoor Stage/Busch II Infield at Ballpark Village

Music, entertainment and appearances by DJ Todd Thomas, Cardinals Organist Dwayne Hilton, Fredbird, Team Fredbird, and Cardinals Alumni with prize and ticket giveaways!

Red/Blue Rally Towel Giveaway: 40,000 fans entering with a ticket. Presented by Purina Pro Plan.

Pregame Field Ceremonies:

Colors presented by Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid-America Color Guard

National Anthem performance TBD

Ceremonial First Pitches by Hall of Famers Lou Brock & Tim McCarver

NLDS Game 5

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 — SunTrust Park (TBD)* (if necessary)

TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest

Radio: KMOX 1120 AM, WIJR 880 AM (Spanish)