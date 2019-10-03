Cooler temperatures seeping into St. Louis along with some showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The cold front is pressing through the area early this morning and this will likely be the warmest part of the day. Expect more clouds than sun and a few quick showers this morning followed by increasing sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will hold nearly steady through the day in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will clear out tonight and it will be CHILLY! Lows will dip into the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 60s. There will be a few showers Saturday night and again Sunday night but otherwise, the weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

See the current weather radar here.