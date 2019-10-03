Customers shut down man’s racially charged tirade at Long Island pizzeria worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON, New York — When a man went on a racially charged tirade against a worker at a Long Island pizza shop, upset bystanders came to the employee's defense, and it was all caught on camera.

In a video posted to YouTube last month, the customer at Little Vincent's Pizza in Huntington was seen telling an employee he needs to improve his english and continued to mock him and smack the counter as he demanded his pizza.

When the employee threatened to call police, the man replied, "Call them — see if you're illegals here or not."

Other customers came to the defense of the employees and told the man to leave. One woman can be heard saying "Be nice," while another man is heard saying "Get out the front door, get the pizza and go."

The man eventually got his pizza and walked away as customers continued to yell at him.

"You guys are awesome, we love you," one of the customers can be heard telling the pizzeria employees at the end of the video.