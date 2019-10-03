Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Charles County man

Posted 11:35 am, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, October 3, 2019

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. – Police are asking for your help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen on October 1, 2019 in the 1600 block of Rembrandt Drive.  An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Caleb N. Rios. His relatives tell police that he has expressed suicidal thoughts and is in possession of a handgun.

Rios drives a gray 2008 Saturn VUE bearing Texas license plate MCK-1368. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb N. Rios is asked to call Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or dial 911



