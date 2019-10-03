Free flu shot clinics taking place at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is that time of year again, Flu season is approaching and the best way to protect you and your family from the virus is to get your flu shot.

The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, body aches, and sore throat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year.

Starting Oct. 7, Barnes-Jewish Hospital is offering free seasonal flu shots at multiple locations while supplies last. Free flu shots are available at multiple locations on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Jonathan Lessman Pharmacy Manager with Barnes-Jewish Hospital discusses why should people get the flu shot.

To see the list of dates and times for available flu shots, visit www. barnesjewish.org