Grant’s Farm celebrates October with family-friendly fall-themed events

ST. LOUIS - October is a busy month at Grant`s Farm with two festive, family-friendly month-long events: Fall Fest and Halloween Nights.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Budweiser Clydesdales Stables Grant`s Farm will be celebrating their second annual Fall Fest. In addition to Fall Fest, guests can also celebrate Halloween at Grant`s Farm while participating in a variety of Halloween-themed activities during Halloween Nights.

Halloween Nights run through Oct. 27 from 6:00 -10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6:00-11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information visit: www.grantsfarm.com