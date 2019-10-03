Grant’s Farm celebrates October with family-friendly fall-themed events

Posted 10:07 am, October 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  October is a busy month at Grant`s Farm with two festive, family-friendly month-long events: Fall Fest and Halloween Nights.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Budweiser Clydesdales Stables Grant`s Farm will be celebrating their second annual Fall Fest. In addition to Fall Fest, guests can also celebrate Halloween at Grant`s Farm while participating in a variety of Halloween-themed activities during Halloween Nights.

Halloween Nights run through Oct. 27 from 6:00 -10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6:00-11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information visit: www.grantsfarm.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.