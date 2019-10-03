Hawley believes impeachment inquiry is about ‘scoring political points’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is speaking out and was very direct on some key issues for Missourians.

Calling it a circus with no rules or guidelines, Senator Hawley says it’s time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump and to either follow rules in place for a whistleblower or stop the madness hurting Missourians and Americans.

“The House is focused 100 percent on this political game, not about oversight,” Hawley said. “This is about scoring political points and I think it’s terrible.”

On Thursday, President Trump was asked if he’d gone to China’s president to ask him to investigate the Bidens. The president said no but added maybe he should.

“I don’t know what (the president) has in mind,” Hawley said. “I do know the Justice Department is looking into attempts to influence the 2016 election.”

Hawley says nothing is getting done in Washington D.C. since impeachment talk began and the country is being held hostage.

Recently, Hawley had a one-on-one meeting with Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at Zuckerberg’s request.

Hawley says he asked Zuckerberg to open his books to a third party to prove he isn’t giving away our private information and to prove the site isn’t censoring conservative ides. He claims Zuckerberg refused.

“They are violating privacy, endangering children, and censoring,” Hawley said. “They are censoring conservative viewpoints. They need to be held accountable.”

In this day of advances in technology and medicine, Missouri's life expectancy is going down. Hawley is asking for communities to come together to help solve the fixable problems.

“The reason is suicide; the reason is drug overdoses, and violent crime,” Hawley said. “All these things are spiking. And the suicides and overdoses are spiking really fast.”

Hawley says he has introduced 14 bills in his 10 months in Washington. Two have already been approved, helping reduce drug costs and helping students keep some more money as they look for jobs.