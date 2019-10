Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the

first time since 2015 and that means Busch Stadium will have the hottest seats in town. As fans celebrate another Red October the Better Business Bureau warns people to beware of potential scams by fake ticket sellers seeking to cash in on the Cardinals' success.

For assistance, go to BBB.org or call 888-996-3887.