Local pumpkin patches hope business ramps up with cooler weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Fall weather has returned to the St. Louis region. With the oppressive heat early in the fall season, local pumpkin patches have seen less business. Spring, summer, and fall impacted Thies Farm in Maryland Heights.

The normal pumpkin field was flooded earlier in the year thanks to the heavy spring rain. They had to use different land to grow the pumpkins, a bit further away. In the end, the crop did well and there are plenty of pumpkins to choose from. So far this year, Andrew Welle has noticed less business at the farm due to the heat, but he's hoping the cooler weather will help them bounce back.

With the normal pumpkin field now dry, Welle hopes to bring pumpkins out to the field so kids and families can pick their own pumpkins from the field, the traditional style.