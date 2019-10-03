Man charged in Angie Housman case faces new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New charges are leveled against the man already accused of kidnapping and murdering Angie Housman.

The new counts against Earl Cox involve another victim in St. Louis County and the crimes allegedly happened before the Housman case.

The new charges are laid out in a four-count indictment handed up by a grand jury.

“This is as serious as it gets,” said Sam Alton, chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, about the new charges against Earl Cox.

Cox, 62, is behind bars at St. Charles County Jail. He was charged in June with kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering 9-year-old Angie Housman back in 1993.

Shortly after those charges were filed, Cox was charged in a second case with sexually assaulting a young girl from Overland years before the Housman case.

The new charges are from that second case which was before the grand jury for indictment on Wednesday.

“We are going to pursue everything we got against this guy,” Alton said.

At first, Cox faced two counts of sodomy in the second case but then two additional counts were added. Cox is now indicted on four counts of sodomy.

Authorities tell Fox 2 Cox first started sexually assaulting the second victim when she was just 7 years-old and that the abuse took place from 1987 until 1991.

Cox was originally accused of sexually assaulting the girl in her home and at Mort Jacobs Park in Overland.

The new charges accuse Cox of also abusing the child at his former home on Wismer Avenue in Breckenridge Hills.

Prosecutors say this case grew out of the Housman investigation.

“That investigation in that case led us to where we are today, which is the ability to charge this individual, who has committed the worst crimes possible with what we can and that’s what we’ve done,” Alton said.

Alton says Cox knew the girl in the second case but would not elaborate.

He also tells us a misdemeanor charge was brought in the case years ago but there were procedural issues and the case did not move forward.

Cox is being held without bond and Alton says there could be more victims.