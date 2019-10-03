He’s been voted Sexiest Man Alive by MTV viewers and is one of the most well-known faces of the 80s, GRAMMY-nominated pop icon Adam Ant stood in front of an enthusiastic crowd and delivered hit after hit. On his current tour that brought him to St. Louis and the The Pageant, Adam revisited his landmark Friend Or Foe album (being performed live in its entirety for the first time), featuring his massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” that made him a household name in the US. The thoroughly engaging Los Angeles based all-female glitter rock band Glam Skanks opened the show.
PICTURES: Adam Ant with Glam Skanks
-
Ozuna leads Wainwright, Cardinals over Pirates 10-1
-
Cardinals Win in Arizona, 9-7, Magic Number down to 3
-
‘The Cars’ lead singer Ric Ocasek found dead at 75
-
Wainwright overcomes 1st-pitch HR, leads Cards over Pirates
-
Cardinals ‘Magic Number’ drops to one as the Brewers fall to the Rockies
-
-
Cardinals lose to Cubs, NL Central race goes to final day
-
Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies
-
Carpenter snaps out of slump as Cards sweep Rockies, 11-4
-
This freshman was mocked for wearing the same clothes every day – Then two students stepped in to help
-
As Hurricane Dorian cancels thousands of flights, travel impact starting to be felt in St. Louis Area
-
-
Man allegedly stabs, kills 17-year-old for playing rap music at Arizona gas station
-
Cardinals Hit Four Home runs, Blast Reds 13-4
-
Cards Bash Brewers 12-2, Win 6th Straight Game