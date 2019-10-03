PICTURES: Korn with Alice in Chains, Underoath and FEVER 333

Throngs of heavy music fans flooded Hollywood Casino Amphiteatre on August 23 to witness the co-headlining summer tour of alternative metal icons Korn and grunge legends Alice in Chains. Added to the lineup were genre-bending support acts, post-hardcore veterans Underoath and FEVER 333 whose music merges elements of punk rock and hip hop. The evening was truly a diverse trip through the modern spectrum of heavy music.