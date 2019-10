Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Have you ever thought about genetic testing to see if you are at risk for developing cancer?

Author Kim Horner discovers she had inherited a BRCA gene mutation that puts her at high risk of developing certain cancers but struggled with the decision to have a surgery to reduce her risk for a disease she doesn’t have and may never get.

Horner joined FOX 2 to talk about her new book Probably Someday Cancer: Genetic Risk and Preventative Mastectomy.