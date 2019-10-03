× Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products next year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks will stop selling tobacco products next year. They will be selling through their existing inventory through the end of the year. They will offer incentives, like double rewards points, to buy over-the-counter products to help stop smoking. The supermarket chain says that they want to support the 68 percent of smokers who want to quit tobacco.

“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck in a statement. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores. We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”

More than 1,300 people in the United States die every day due to smoking-related illnesses. That includes more than 100 deaths per day that are a result of exposure to secondhand smoke.

