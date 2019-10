Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Award-winning singer and Missouri native Sheryl Crow is one of the more famous breast cancer survivors. Crow has worked diligently to get the word out about breast cancer screening and early detection.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd joined Sheryl Crow. She said fear of discomfort is one of the top reasons women avoid their annual mammograms.